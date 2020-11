FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Home Builders Association board of directors announced Monday that they’re canceling the 2021 Red River Valley Home & Garden Show due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual event typically attracts 7,000-9,000 attendees. The 2021 show was slated for Feb. 26-28 at the Fargodome.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.