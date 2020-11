WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was brought down to one lane Sunday evening following a semi crash on I-94.

Around 6:30 p.m. heading eastbound near the exit for Main Avenue in West Fargo at MM 345, a semi went off of the road and rolled.

Officials have not confirmed if there are any injuries at this time.

