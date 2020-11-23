Advertisement

Person safely escapes house fire near Glyndon

Crews were called to a house near Glyndon and saw smoke and flames coming from this home.
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLYNDON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The State’s Fire Marshal is expected at a Glyndon home Monday morning to look over the damage from a house fire.

Authorities say they were called to 2007 170th St. N. for a fire just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

The person who lived in the home was able to get out safely, and crews knocked down the flames.

No other information on damage estimates or cause are available at this time.

