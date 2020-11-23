NDSU Men’s Basketball schedules new games to makeup for tournament cancellation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State Men’s Basketball has found two games just two days after losing two games when the MKE Classic was canceled.

NDSU will now play Nevada and Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb. November 25th and 28th.

On Saturday, the University of Milwaukee paused basketball activities due to a COVID-19 case within the program and canceled the MKE Classic. NDSU was set to play Milwaukee and Southern Miss.

Now the Bison will take part in the 2020 Golden Window Classic in Lincoln and play the Wolfpack and Huskers.

NDSU will tip-off the 2020-21 season at 2 p.m on Wednesday, November 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. The Bison will then play the host Huskers on Saturday, November 28 at 11 a.m.

NDSU is still scheduled to play Loyola-Marymount and Minnesota in Minneapolis on Sunday, November 29 and Monday, November 30 respectively. Game times for those two contests have not been set.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.