MN State Patrol: Pickup hits the ditch then flies in the air before landing back on road

MENAHGA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man has minor injuries after authorities say his pickup hit the ditch and vaulted over an embankment.

The crash report says it happened around 7 p.m. on Co. Rd. 16 and Hwy. 71. near Menahga, MN on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Authorities say 52-year-old Brian Carlson of Menahga, MN didn’t stop at the stop sign, causing his vehicle to hit the ditch, fly in the air and land back on the road.

Carlson was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

The crash report shows alcohol was involved and the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

