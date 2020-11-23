Man arrested after assault in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say just after 7:15 Thursday night, they were called to the 1900 block of 18th Ave. S. for a report of two injured females.

Police say several items were used to assault the females, including a knife. Both females were taken by ambulance to Sanford for significant injuries to their upper bodies.

20-year-old Ashton Bellefeuille of Moorhead was arrested in the case. Bellefeuille was arrested for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Domestic Assault.

No further information has been released in this case.

