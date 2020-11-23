Advertisement

Man arrested after assault in Moorhead

Moorhead assault case
Moorhead assault case(Clay County booking)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say just after 7:15 Thursday night, they were called to the 1900 block of 18th Ave. S. for a report of two injured females.

Police say several items were used to assault the females, including a knife. Both females were taken by ambulance to Sanford for significant injuries to their upper bodies.

20-year-old Ashton Bellefeuille of Moorhead was arrested in the case. Bellefeuille was arrested for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Domestic Assault.

No further information has been released in this case.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gierszewski found a card from his grandmother ripped open, with an obscene message on the bottom.
Mail thief opens letter from Grand Forks Man’s grandmother, returns it with obscene message
Semi Rollover
Rollover semi crash on I-94
Gun fired in Grand Forks Scheels parking lot
North Dakota to roll out free rapid testing for K-12 school staff in pilot project to slow COVID-19 spread
North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
1,150 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2010 file photo, Michael Lerner pumps gas into his car at the Speedway...
Average gas price in North Dakota falls under $2
FARGODOME
The Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead cancels Home & Garden Show
Mr. Food - Melting Sweet Potatoes - November 23
Mr. Food - Melting Sweet Potatoes - November 23
Weather - Noon Weather - November 23
Weather - Noon Weather - November 23