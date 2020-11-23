Mail thief opens letter from Grand Forks Man’s grandmother, returns it with obscene message

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks Man was stunned to learn that his mail had been gone through while he was at work, and a letter from his grandmother had been defaced. Justin Gierszewski learned from his roommate that a letter from his grandmother had been ripped open. It was only later he learned that whoever did it wrote an obscene message in the card.

Justin detailed what happened after discovering the message on the card, saying “I showed it to him and said did you see what this card says at the bottom? And he goes ‘Did they really write that?’ Apparently they did. I was so confused for a second when I was reading the card because she didn’t write that.”

Thankfully, Justin’s Grandmother didn’t send any money in this card, which is what their biggest concern was when they saw that the mail had been tampered with.

Gierszewski talked about his conversation with his Grandmother after saying that “I called her and said, hey somebody broke into our mail and they opened your card. you didn’t send any money did you? So she told me no and I was like, ok good. I didn’t tell her that somebody wrote in that card. I don’t know if I dare tell her.”

Justin says that he has lived in Grand Forks for a long time and hasn’t encountered a situation like this before and has no idea who could have done this. His next step, getting the locks changed on his mailbox to avoid this again.

“I’m going to talk to the office at Columbia Heights and mention that to them and then I’m going to talk to the post office and see if maybe they’ll switch the locks or something.” Gierszewski said.

