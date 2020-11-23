Advertisement

Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office seeking stolen ice castle

21-foot Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Edition fish house reported stolen
21-foot Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Edition fish house reported stolen(Hubbard County Sheriff's Office)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUBBARD COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 21-foot Ice Castle Lake of the Woods edition fish house that was reported stolen.

Authorities say it was stolen from a business outside the city limits of Park Rapids within the last two days.

If you have any information please contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218)-732-3331 and reference ICR#20011894.

