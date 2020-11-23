Essentia Health allows patients to initiate COVID-19 test

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health has launched a new feature making it easier and more convenient to schedule a COVID-19 test.

Patient-initiated testing allows a patient to determine whether or not they want to be tested for COVID-19. It can be accessed through the COVID Testing icon in MyChart/MyHealth on any smart device or on EssentiaHealth.org.

Patients must have a MyChart/MyHealth account to access patient-initiated testing.

If you do not have a MyChart/MyHealth account, you can sign up at EssentiaHealth.org by clicking the MyHealth button in the upper right corner, download the mobile app, My Chart, from your app store or ask for assistance at your next appointment.

MyChart/MyHealth also shows your results as soon as your test is done in the lab.

For those who choose not to utilize MyChart/MyHealth, an E-Visit is another option to easily access a COVID-19 test.

