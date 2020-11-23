Bemidji Police asking for public’s help locating stolen vehicle
The vehicle is described as a Silver 2010 Buick Enclave with Leech Lake license plates: LOVELY.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle.
If you have seen this vehicle, you are asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111 opt 2.
