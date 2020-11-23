Advertisement

Average gas price in North Dakota falls under $2

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2010 file photo, Michael Lerner pumps gas into his car at the Speedway...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2010 file photo, Michael Lerner pumps gas into his car at the Speedway gas station in Cleveland Hts., Ohio. Motorists are paying the highest prices for gas since October 2008. Retail gasoline prices on Thursday, March 18, 2010 rose on an expected increase in demand and as more expensive spring and summer blends of gasoline make their way to the pumps. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)(Amy Sancetta | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to AAA, North Dakota’s average price for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below $2.

At $1.99, today’s average is the lowest since June 16th and the cheapest for this day since 2008.

One year ago, the average was $2.53. While drivers in many communities have been paying sub-$2 gas for several weeks, 27% of North Dakota gas stations are still selling gas above that level.

At $2.10, this Thanksgiving’s national gas price average is shaping up to be the lowest since 2015.

For more information on gas prices and a gas price calculator for trip planning, visit www.AAA.com/gas.

