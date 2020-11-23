Average gas price in North Dakota falls under $2

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to AAA, North Dakota’s average price for a gallon of regular gas has fallen below $2.

At $1.99, today’s average is the lowest since June 16th and the cheapest for this day since 2008.

One year ago, the average was $2.53. While drivers in many communities have been paying sub-$2 gas for several weeks, 27% of North Dakota gas stations are still selling gas above that level.

At $2.10, this Thanksgiving’s national gas price average is shaping up to be the lowest since 2015.

For more information on gas prices and a gas price calculator for trip planning, visit www.AAA.com/gas.

