710 new Covid cases, 6 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 710 new cases of COVID-19 along with 6 more deaths in the state.

In total, 846 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 194 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 11.00 percent.

There are now 9,854 active cases in North Dakota, with 314 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.