Milwaukee cancels MKE Classic, NDSU loses season opening games

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of Milwaukee has paused all Men’s Basketball activities following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The pause has forced the cancellation of the MKE Classic. North Dakota State was scheduled to compete in the season-opening tournament.

NDSU was set to open the 2020-21 season against host Milwaukee on November 27th and then play Southern Miss the following day.

In a release, Milwaukee Athletics claims the positive test was within the Tier 1 group, “The program was notified of positive results as a routine part of the program’s regular surveillance testing, which is done three times per week for Tier 1 personnel in accordance with NCAA protocols. Tier 1 members include student-athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff.”

North Dakota State is now set to open the season on November 29th in Minneapolis against Loyola-Marymount.

