Gun fired in Grand Forks Scheels parking lot

(WITN)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police responded to Scheels Sunday afternoon after a gun was fired.

Around 2 p.m. police responded to the parking lot.

After speaking with the man who fired the gun, officials say he was showing the gun to a friend and thought he had unloaded it.

He pulled the trigger and the gun went off hitting the parking lot pavement.

No one was hurt.

It is still being determined if any charges will be filed against the man who accidentally fired the gun.

