Closer to Average Temps this Week

Chance of snow/mix Tuesday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Wind decreasing. A few clouds overnight. Temps falling to teens. Single digits north.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures return to near average, in the upper-30s. Chance of some mixed showers, mainly north, on Tuesday morning - mainly east of the Red River Valley, with highs in the upper-30s. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday.

THANKSGIVING DAY INTO FRIDAY: Expect breezy and cooler northwest wind with temperatures slipping to highs in the 20s north and low 30s south. Cool but dry the way it looks. 30s continue heading into the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday.

SATURDAY: Cold start. Warming unto the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Chance of a shower overnight.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a cool breeze returning. Cooler temps.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly morning. Low: 16. High: 36.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and mix, mainly east. Low: 27. High: 35.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 21. High: 36.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly cloudy. 100% chance of tasty food and thanks. Low: 23. High: 38.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Low: 16. High: 35.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Warmer. Slight chance of snow late. Low: 22. High: 42.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of a snow shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 24. High: 33.

