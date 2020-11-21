Man Arrested For Making Obscene Comments to Children

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police arrested 30-year-old Paul Brown this morning.

Children told officers he made comments to them while walking to school yesterday in the 10 block of 32 Avenue North in Fargo. An officer found him in the same spot this morning but did not have enough information to arrest him.

The officer continued to investigate and determined that Brown’s vehicle matched the description of a vehicle from an incident that occurred in October, also involving a male who made an obscene comment towards a child. An additional report about suspicious activity, also from October, was found that involved a male matching Brown’s description.

Officers caught up with Brown today in Dilworth. He was arrested for Solicitation of a Minor, which is a C Felony and brought to the Clay County Jail.

Police want to add that the young children involved in these unfortunate events did an amazing job of describing Brown and the vehicles he was in, which ultimately provided officers with the necessary information to arrest him. They urge all parents to talk to their children about how to stay safe in different situations, and the importance of telling an adult when they feel they are in danger.

