Light Rain/Snow Tonight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Tonight will bring a chance of rain, mainly to the south and east. Transition to snow in west-central Minnesota.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be colder with afternoon temperatures in the 20s north to mid 30s south and gusty northwest wind at times through the first part of the day. Becoming sunny.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures return to near average, in the upper-30s. Chance of some mixed showers, mainly north, on Tuesday morning - mainly east of the Red River Valley, with highs in the upper-30s. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday.

THANKSGIVING DAY INTO FRIDAY: Expect breezy and cooler northwest wind with temperatures slipping to highs in the 20s north and low 30s south. Cool but dry the way it looks. 30s continue heading into the weekend. Expect sunny skies on Friday.

SATURDAY: Cold start. Warming unto the 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Passing clouds and gusty northwest wind over 25 mph at times. Becoming sunny. Low: 26. High: 35.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 16. High: 36.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, mainly east. Low: 27. High: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of mixed showers north. Low: 24. High: 36.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mainly sunny skies. Low: 23. High: 38.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Slight chance of a morning snow shower. Low: 16. High: 35.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 22. High: 39.