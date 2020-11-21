Advertisement

Community members support Grand Forks teacher fighting for his life against COVID-19

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is rallying around a Grand Forks teacher who is fighting for his life over COVID-19. An online fundraiser for 5th Grade Teacher Tim Rygh has already raised over 22,000 dollars after just a day.

According to the gofundme page, Tim was originally brought to the hospital in early November, unable to breathe due to COVID and Bilateral Pneumonia. He recently took a turn for the worse and has now been moved to the ICU, where he is sedated and on a ventilator.

The support has been widespread throughout the community. Not only has the fundraiser been shared and money has been given to that, but members of the community actually came to wish him well. A drive-up Park and Pray event was organized in support of Tim so others could show their love in a safe way.

“Tim and his family are amazing people.” said event organizer Kathy Barker, “They’ve touched a lot of people and it’s a great way to come together and show some support, not only for Tim and his family but the entire community.

Many have described Tim on Social Media as a great teacher and friend, and his gofundme describes him as a loyal husband and loving father. Now, the Grand Forks Community gets to show their support.

When asked about the support for this kind of cause, Kathy said that it’s something the entire community can come together for, saying that “They’ve reached out and touched a lot of us, so hopefully this is a way to connect us all together again.”

