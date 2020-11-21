Advertisement

6,265 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, 51 deaths

(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 6,265 new cases of COVID-19, along with 51 additional deaths.

The people who died range in age from their 40s to 100+.

The death toll in Minnesota is now 3,201.

A total of about 3,712,110 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date, with about 2,277,980 people being tested.

To read more, click here.

