6,265 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, 51 deaths

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 6,265 new cases of COVID-19, along with 51 additional deaths.

The people who died range in age from their 40s to 100+.

The death toll in Minnesota is now 3,201.

A total of about 3,712,110 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date, with about 2,277,980 people being tested.

