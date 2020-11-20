Ups and Downs this Weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty flakes along international border into early evening. Then, cool and decreasing clouds toward day break. Chilly lows with decreasing winds. Expect teens north to near 20 south.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies continue into Saturday with near-average high temperatures in the 30s north to near 45 along the South Dakota border! Saturday night will bring a chance of light snow, but it should be gone by Sunday morning. Sunday will be colder with afternoon temperatures in the 20s north to mid 30s south and gusty northwest wind at times.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures return to near average, in the upper-30s, for Monday and Tuesday, with things looking quiet as we begin the next business week. We bring that chance of some mixed showers, mainly north, on Wednesday, with highs in the upper-30s.

THANKSGIVING DAY INTO FRIDAY: Expect breezy and cooler northwest wind with temperatures slipping to highs in the 20s north and low 30s south. Cool but dry the way it looks. The cold gets even chillier on Friday with temperatures falling into the teens north to the low 20s south. Expect sunny skies on Friday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow south late. Low: 21. High: 44.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds and gusty northwest wind over 25 mph at times. Becoming sunny. Low: 26. High: 35.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 19. High: 39.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow, mainly east. Low: 27. High: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of mixed showers north. Low: 28. High: 41.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Expect a cooler northwest wind. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 23. High: 33.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies as cold high pressure pushes in. Low: 16. High: 23.