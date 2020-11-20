Advertisement

Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado

By KMGH Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONEJOS, Colo. (KMGH) - An arrest has been made after three bodies were found in southern Colorado.

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered some human remains last week. A few days later, more remains were found at a second location.

The suspect, identified as Adre Baroz, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

“He goes by ‘Psycho.’ I just wanted to put that out there,” Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said.

Federal and state agents had tracked him to a motel in New Mexico.

Authorities say it may take several weeks, or even months, to verify the victims’ identities due to the condition they were in when found.

“I hope it’s somebody they’ve been looking for and give a little closure to families who have been looking for people for a while,” Alamosa resident Jacque Payne said.

Investigators say they currently have no evidence linking the remains to any missing people.

Baroz faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marwan Asaad
UPDATE: Moorhead Police believe to have found missing man dead
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
(Source: Pixabay)
MN campus on lockdown, potentially armed and dangerous suspect on the loose
Governor Burgum
North Dakota sports can resume practicing on November 30th
Derek Chauvin faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial

Latest News

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered...
Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden
Speed limits increased on certain Cass County roads
Georgia has completed its full recount and confirms Joe Biden's win in the state.
Georgia sec. of state: Numbers don't lie