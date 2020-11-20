Speed limits increased on certain Cass County roads
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You’ll be able to hit the gas a little harder on certain roads in Cass County, select roads now have 65 mph speed limits.
The roads with the increased speeds are as follow:
-County Highway 6 from North Dakota Highway 18 to Cass 38
-Cass 10 from Wheatland to Mapleton
-Cass 4 from North Dakota Highway 38 to Argusville
-Cass 26 from Barnes County to I-29
-Cass 38 from North Dakota Highway 46 to I-94
-Cass 15 from Kindred to I-94
As a reminder, a 65 mph speed limit means 65 is the fastest a driver can go in perfect conditions. Speeds should be reduced for icy or snowy conditions.
