Speed limits increased on certain Cass County roads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You’ll be able to hit the gas a little harder on certain roads in Cass County, select roads now have 65 mph speed limits.

The roads with the increased speeds are as follow:

-County Highway 6 from North Dakota Highway 18 to Cass 38

-Cass 10 from Wheatland to Mapleton

-Cass 4 from North Dakota Highway 38 to Argusville

-Cass 26 from Barnes County to I-29

-Cass 38 from North Dakota Highway 46 to I-94

-Cass 15 from Kindred to I-94

As a reminder, a 65 mph speed limit means 65 is the fastest a driver can go in perfect conditions. Speeds should be reduced for icy or snowy conditions.

