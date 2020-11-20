Outdoor Christmas Tree stolen from West Fargo Family

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An attempt to spread some Christmas cheer was taken away from a West Fargo woman. Shortly after hanging up her decorations outside of her home, she came home to see that her 7 Foot light-up tree had been stolen.

“If someone needs a tree that bad I would have helped them.” said Garner, “Don’t take from others because in a situation like that, you don’t know who’s going to be affected by it.”

She said the main reason she put up the decorations was for her nephew, who has special needs. She said that he truly enjoyed the lights and patterns that the tree would display and gave him something to enjoy in a year that has been so rocky for him.

When asked about what she thought when she saw the tree missing, Garner said “It’s upsetting that people are going around stealing Christmas decorations with everything going on, it’s hard, on kids especially. They try to keep normalcy in their life and you come out and someone does that.”

Garner’s home, which is one of the few with any decorations in Brookwood is now missing it’s centerpiece. She said that she doesn’t have much hope of getting the tree back but she does hope it’ll still be put to good use.”

“I do hope that, whoever did take it, that they use it.” Garner said, “At least if you’re going to take it use it. Or if they see this, bring it back. Because the kid that’s here all the time, he should have a right to see it.”

Garner also told us that this is nothing new in the area, and that her nephew’s bike was also recently stolen.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.