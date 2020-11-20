Advertisement

NDT - VNL Deal of the Week

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marwan Asaad
UPDATE: Moorhead Police believe to have found missing man dead
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
(Source: Pixabay)
MN campus on lockdown, potentially armed and dangerous suspect on the loose
Logan Arends Mugshot
UPDATE: Man shot in South Fargo, suspect arrested
Governor Burgum
North Dakota sports can resume practicing on November 30th

Latest News

News - Noon News November 20 - Part 1
News - Noon News November 20 - Part 1
Weather - Noon Weather - November 20
Weather - Noon Weather - November 20
News - Noon News November 20 - Part 2
News - Noon News November 20 - Part 2
NDT - Window World
NDT - Window World
Gov. Doug Burgum News Conference
12:00PM Live Webstream - Gov. Doug Burgum News Conference