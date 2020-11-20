MN deputy to have jaw surgery after punched by suspect

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (VALLEY NEWS LIVE)

It took nearly 12 hours, but police finally got their man after they say he assaulted a Minnesota State trooper.

It all started around 7 Thursday morning when the trooper pulled over a suspected impaired driver in St. Joseph.

Authorities say after a breath test, the guy punched the trooper in the face, and took off in a car.

The suspect then ran away on foot after police flattened all four of his tires with stop sticks.

St. John’s University went into lockdown because of concern that the man was on campus and possibly armed.

Police finally caught up with 29-year-old Devan Wilson around 6:30 p.m. on campus.

He’s in the Stearns County Jail in St. Cloud.

The trooper, who was assaulted, suffered multiple fractures to his jaw, and is scheduled for surgery.

