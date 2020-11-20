Advertisement

MN deputy to have jaw surgery after punched by suspect

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (VALLEY NEWS LIVE)

It took nearly 12 hours, but police finally got their man after they say he assaulted a Minnesota State trooper.

It all started around 7 Thursday morning when the trooper pulled over a suspected impaired driver in St. Joseph.

Authorities say after a breath test, the guy punched the trooper in the face, and took off in a car.

The suspect then ran away on foot after police flattened all four of his tires with stop sticks.

St. John’s University went into lockdown because of concern that the man was on campus and possibly armed.

Police finally caught up with 29-year-old Devan Wilson around 6:30 p.m. on campus.

He’s in the Stearns County Jail in St. Cloud.

The trooper, who was assaulted, suffered multiple fractures to his jaw, and is scheduled for surgery.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marwan Asaad
UPDATE: Moorhead Police believe to have found missing man dead
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
(Source: Pixabay)
MN campus on lockdown, potentially armed and dangerous suspect on the loose
Governor Burgum
North Dakota sports can resume practicing on November 30th
Derek Chauvin faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial

Latest News

Fargo Police is still investigating a shooting that happened in South Fargo earlier this...
Police Investigating Shooting in South Fargo
‘Help us’: Doctors implore Minnesotans to follow virus rules
Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of 'fraud'
Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of ‘fraud’
News - Air Force nurses deployed to help ND hospitals handle COVID-19