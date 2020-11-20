Advertisement

Man shot in South Fargo, suspect(s) detained

The scene around the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. S. as police blocked off streets for a shooting.
The scene around the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. S. as police blocked off streets for a shooting.(Aaron Dixon, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is fighting for his life following a shooting in South Fargo.

Fargo Police say it happened around 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 in the 1100 block of 2nd Ave. S., that’s just a block away from the Cass County Courthouse buildings.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, he’s in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they believe they have detained everyone involved in the shooting.

No other information is being released at this time, stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

