Advertisement

‘Help us’: Doctors implore Minnesotans to follow virus rules

(WVLT)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Doctors are urging Minnesotans to take COVID-19 seriously and to comply with new restrictions that take effect Friday night.

They appeared with Gov. Tim Walz to provide dramatic accounts of how the state’s health care system is at a breaking point - especially its health care workers.

Dr. Carolyn McClain, a Twin Cities emergency physician, told reporters there’s nothing harder than seeing people praying in a hospital parking lot, when their family member is critically ill and they can’t go in.

She spoke a day Walz ordered bars, restaurants, gyms and amateur sports to shut down for for four weeks.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marwan Asaad
UPDATE: Moorhead Police believe to have found missing man dead
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
(Source: Pixabay)
MN campus on lockdown, potentially armed and dangerous suspect on the loose
Governor Burgum
North Dakota sports can resume practicing on November 30th
Derek Chauvin faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial

Latest News

Authorities have arrested a man accused of assaulting a state trooper in Stearns County and...
MN deputy to have jaw surgery after punched by suspect
Fargo Police is still investigating a shooting that happened in South Fargo earlier this...
Police Investigating Shooting in South Fargo
Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of 'fraud'
Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of ‘fraud’
News - Air Force nurses deployed to help ND hospitals handle COVID-19