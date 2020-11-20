Advertisement

Gun shot rings through apartment building, man taken to hospital

police
police(wagm)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 20, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a scary situation for people living in a South Fargo apartment when a gunshot rang out through the building while people were getting ready for bed.

Fargo Police say they responded to the call in the 2000 block of 21st Ave. S. around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. The caller originally said he thought people were trying to break-in to his home, and he had a gun.

When officers arrived, they learned the man accidentally shot the gun inside the building.

Police say the caller appeared to be suffering from a mental health condition and he was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. No one was injured in the shooting.

