Advertisement

Frazee community rallies to support local business facing another shutdown

Palace Cafe
Palace Cafe(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Server Kat Torgerson says there’s something special about the Palace Cafe in Frazee, Minn.

“All the locals come down to visit with each other,” she says. “They all seem to know each other.”

Thursday night’s scene is proof of that.

The new order for bars and restaurants goes into effect at midnight in Minnesota. As restaurant owner, Mandy Moltzan grows weary over the second round of lockdowns.

“We’re about ready to shut the doors again,” she says.

The Frazee community is making sure that doesn’t happen.

“It was crazy,” Torgerson exclaims.

Nearly 400 people came out for Thursday’s burger night.

“It’s so wonderful to see how many people from the community have gathered to help support our great little restaurant down here in Frazee,” she says. “We’re all very thankful for that.”

It’s not the first time either. Over 500 people came out for burger night in the spring after the first shutdown.

“It was a lot worse the first time around,” Moltzan says. “I kind of know what to expect already, but it’s still going to be tough.”

She says she’s learned a few things she’ll be taking with her into the lockdown.

“Hopefully it will be enough to keep our doors open.”

Thanking Frazee and saying can’t wait to see you again soon.

The governor’s order will last four weeks, until Dec. 18.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marwan Asaad
UPDATE: Moorhead Police believe to have found missing man dead
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
(Source: Pixabay)
MN campus on lockdown, potentially armed and dangerous suspect on the loose
Logan Arends Mugshot
UPDATE: Man shot in South Fargo, suspect arrested
Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of 'fraud'
Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of ‘fraud’

Latest News

police chase
Fort Ransom man arrested following police chase in Barnes County
Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, said in an email that he believes he's...
Sanford Health responds to CEO choosing not to wear a mask
News - 4:00PM News November 20 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News November 20 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News November 20 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News November 20 - Part 3