Frazee community rallies to support local business facing another shutdown

FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Server Kat Torgerson says there’s something special about the Palace Cafe in Frazee, Minn.

“All the locals come down to visit with each other,” she says. “They all seem to know each other.”

Thursday night’s scene is proof of that.

The new order for bars and restaurants goes into effect at midnight in Minnesota. As restaurant owner, Mandy Moltzan grows weary over the second round of lockdowns.

“We’re about ready to shut the doors again,” she says.

The Frazee community is making sure that doesn’t happen.

“It was crazy,” Torgerson exclaims.

Nearly 400 people came out for Thursday’s burger night.

“It’s so wonderful to see how many people from the community have gathered to help support our great little restaurant down here in Frazee,” she says. “We’re all very thankful for that.”

It’s not the first time either. Over 500 people came out for burger night in the spring after the first shutdown.

“It was a lot worse the first time around,” Moltzan says. “I kind of know what to expect already, but it’s still going to be tough.”

She says she’s learned a few things she’ll be taking with her into the lockdown.

“Hopefully it will be enough to keep our doors open.”

Thanking Frazee and saying can’t wait to see you again soon.

The governor’s order will last four weeks, until Dec. 18.

