Fort Ransom man arrested following police chase in Barnes County

A reckless driver was arrested following a police chase in Barnes County this afternoon.
police chase
police chase(wcax)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A reckless driver was arrested following a police chase in Barnes County this afternoon.

Police were responding to reports of a reckless driver on Barnes County Road 21, south of Kathryn at around 11:21 a.m.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull the driver over, but he sped off.

The man fled onto I-94 and into Valley City. Police say the suspect was attempting to drive into oncoming vehicles and was brake checking officers.

Because of the risk he posed to the public, troopers tried to use tire deflation devices to stop him. They eventually conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver and disabled the suspect’s vehicle, at approximately 12:11 p.m., nearly an hour after the pursuit began.

Kevin Anderson, 49, of Fort Ransom was taken into custody by the NDHP.

Anderson is charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

The incident is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Anderson is in the custody of the Barnes County Jail.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.

