Advertisement

Fatal rollover kills 26-year-old man from Taylor, ND

(WCTV)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old Taylor man is dead after a fatal rollover Thursday night near Dickinson.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says the man was driving a 1999 Subaru eastbound on Highway 10 around 10:30 p.m. when it went off the roadway and rolled in the ditch.

Officers say the airbags did not deploy and the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

It is unknown if alcohol was involved. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marwan Asaad
UPDATE: Moorhead Police believe to have found missing man dead
(Source: Pixabay)
MN campus on lockdown, potentially armed and dangerous suspect on the loose
Photo courtesy of SiouxFalls.Business
Sanford CEO says he had COVID-19, says he will not wear a mask as a “symbolic gesture”
Governor Burgum
North Dakota sports can resume practicing on November 30th
Derek Chauvin faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial

Latest News

Weather - Valley Today Weather - November 20
Weather - Valley Today Weather - November 20
News - Air Force nurses deployed to help ND hospitals handle COVID-19
News - Gun shot rings through apartment building, man taken to hospital
News - Gun shot rings through apartment building, man taken to hospital
News - Police Investigating Shooting In South Fargo - 5AM Update
News - Police Investigating Shooting In South Fargo - 5AM Update