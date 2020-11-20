Fargo Public Schools releases snow day plans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter weather inevitably in our future, Fargo Public Schools has released plans for how the district will proceed if the weather prevents from having school.

In an email Friday afternoon FPS says they will do the following:

School will be cancelled for the first one to two snow days that fall Monday through Thursday. If there is a snow day on a preplanned Friday distance learning day, distance learning will occur. If one to two snow days occur, we will make up the days on either April 30 and or May 17.

Any additional snow days after two days will either be a distance learning day at home or will be cancelled and the makeup requirement waived.

FPS says if the weather prevents from having school in-person, they would like to be able to make up that time in-person in the spring on the scheduled days in our calendar.

FPS says they will continue to communicate about snow days and if any changes are needed.

