Air Force nurses deployed to help ND hospitals handle COVID-19

Nurse graphic by MGN.
Nurse graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dozens of nurses from the United States Air Force are heading for North Dakota to help hospitals handle the surge in patients.

The nurses are coming from bases in Ohio, Virginia, Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Maryland. They’re leaving on Saturday and expected to start working the front line of the pandemic the days after.

The critical care nurses will be split into teams to support staff at Essentia and Sanford in Fargo, Altru in Grand Forks, plus hospitals in Bismarck and Minot.

This help is coming from FEMA after a request by Gov. Doug Burgum.

