WINTRY MIX INTO EVENING

TONIGHT: A second round of showers is moving through the region. This wintry mix is likley to bring accumulating snow north with a mix and rain south. Roads will become slippery in the wintry mix areas just in time for the evening commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern valley. This should exit into the overnight with clouds and wind continuing into daybreak.

FRIDAY: Friday looks to be cooler with highs mainly in the 30s with the chance of some spotty showers.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies continue into Saturday with near-average high temperatures in the 30s. We are watching the possibility for rain/snow - mainly to the south of our area - overnight Saturday into Sunday. More sunshine expected Sunday with highs again in the 30s.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Temperatures return to near average, in the upper-30s, for Monday and Tuesday, with things looking quiet as we begin the next business week. We bring that chance of some mixed showers, mainly north, on Wednesday, with highs in the upper-30s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Expect breezy and cooler northwest wind with temperatures slipping to highs in the 20s north and low 30s south. Cool but dry the way it looks.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of spotty showers. Low: 31. High: 32.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow south late. Low: 21. High: 41.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of light morning snow south. Becoming sunny. Low: 26. High: 37.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 19. High: 39.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 27. High: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of mixed showers north. Low: 28. High: 41.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Expect a cooler northwest wind. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 23. High: 33.