Why your COVID tests might be taking long

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s COVID call centers are being flooded.

Testing capacity is at an all-time high, but people are complaining about the long wait times.

While testing capacity goes up, demand has gone up as well.

To meet that demand, new types of tests have been introduced and deployed, but now the state has to find ways to collect data from different tests being processed in different places.

For much of the pandemic, North Dakota has relied on the state lab to conduct a majority of tests, but to hit the more-than 8,000 the state averages per day, they’ve needed to outsource.

And, all that traffic is causing delays in getting results.

“We know that at times, there are delays, just because of various reasons. Maybe with the lab; maybe with IT issues. There’s just stuff that happens. So people call into the hotline and they’re just concerned they haven’t gotten their test results,” said Kim Mertz, section chief of Healthy and Safe Communities.

Normally, the state lab collects the results it does itself, but with tens of thousands of BinaxNOW tests going to long-term care and clinics, those facilities need to collect their own results and send them to the lab. That middle-man for data is slowing the reporting process.

“We need to get an efficient system together. We don’t want the reporting to be overly burdensome for the reporter and we don’t want it to be overly burdensome for us to be able digest that report,” said Kirby Krueger, North Dakota Department of Health.

Skilled nursing facilities are required to report to a federal platform, which the state can access. Basic care and other nursing homes can report through the same platform but are considering other reporting options.

The BinaxNOW testing was meant to give quick and easy results for point-of-care services. And while it may be convenient for the user, it appears it’s less convenient for data trackers.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.