WE Fest county music festival planned for Aug. 2021

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some exciting news for Valley music lovers.

Legacy country music festival WE Fest will be back Aug. 5-7, 2021. For 37 years, the massive three-day festival has made its home at Soo Pass Ranch in Detriot Lakes, Minn.

Music line-up announcements and general festival updates are planned throughout late Nov. and early Dec.

Starting Nov. 30 all 2019 ticket buyers can renew their tickets, giving them the first opportunity to purchase for the 2021 festival. Full on-sale for tickets and camping is scheduled for early Dec.

