State health departments creating plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Two big pharmaceutical companies are in the final stages of developing a COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer says it now has the data on the vaccine’s safety needed to seek emergency authorization from the FDA. State and local health departments are creating plans for distribution.

“I think the news from Pfizer today, especially on their efficacy and their safety data, was promising,” says Molly Howell, the Immunization Program Manager for the North Dakota Department of Health. “It’s potentially sounding like we could have a vaccine sometime in early December.”

Howells says she expects the vaccine to be approved for use. Adding, the FDA looks for 50 percent efficacy. Pfizer is showing about 95 percent.

“That means this is an extraordinarily strong protection,” says Dr. Ugur Sahin, BioNTeach’s CEO & co-founder.

Something the U.S. needs now. Howell is one of many helping to map out what North Dakota will do with the vaccine. A big concern is how to distribute it in rural areas.

“North Dakota does have a plan, but as you can imagine, it changes almost daily,” Howell says. “It’s based on if we are going to have one or two vaccines, the number of doses that could be available and we still don’t yet know officially who will be recommended as the first priority for vaccination.”

Health care workers and those living in long-term care are at the top of the list. Next--people ages 65 and up, those considered high risk, people living in congregate settings and critical infrastructure workers like teachers and police.

“I expect we probably won’t be able to get to Phase 1B until sometime early next year,” Howell says. “We’ll be focusing on that Phase 1A as soon as a vaccine is available this year.”

The distribution will vary by state and doses will vary based on population. Howell expects the state to receive somewhere between 20,000 and 50,000 doses.

Still, she says we can’t let our guard down. Adding vaccine hesitancy could become an issue.

“That will impact the amount of immunity in the overall community,” she says. “It’s heavily dependent on the number of people that are willing to accept the vaccine.”

Howell says we could have enough doses for all North Dakotans as early as April.

