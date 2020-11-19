Advertisement

Singer Bobby Brown’s son found dead at Los Angeles home

Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday....
Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Brown Jr., the son of singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at a Los Angeles home Wednesday. He was 28.

Los Angeles Police spokesman Officer Jeff Lee said officers were responding to a medical emergency when they found Brown Jr.’s body around 1:50 p.m. at a home in Encino, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Lee said police believe no foul play was involved and additional details on the death weren’t immediately released.

Brown Jr. was the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward.

His son’s death is the latest in a string of misfortune for Bobby Brown.

In 2012, his ex-wife, legendary singer Whitney Houston, was found dead after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials ruled Houston’s death accidental and said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.

Their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found face-down in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home on Jan. 31, 2015. She was in a coma for six months before dying in hospice care at age 22.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Bobbi Kristina Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-partner Nick Gordon, who was found liable in her death, died earlier this year. He was 30 years old.

Gordon was never criminally charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Brown started his singing career as a member of the R&B group New Edition before becoming a solo artist with hits such as “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said...
Report: MN Gov. expected to announce take-out only option for bars and restaurants
Minnesota Governor announces 4 week dial back to control spread of Covid19
Hector International Airport Entrance
Allegiant announces new non-stop service to Florida
Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
Rev. Norman E. Winkelman
‘I couldn’t say goodbye, and he died alone,' Fargo man calls out ND activities petition after father passes away from COVID

Latest News

Governor Noem addressed the media in her first COVID-19 briefing since July on Wednesday.
South Dakota’s governor defends forgoing masks as virus surges
Derek Chauvin faces a trial next year for the May death of George Floyd.
Prosecutors want 2017 arrest of teen in Floyd death trial
Sanford creating 20-bed COVID-19 clinic
Sanford Health to open new COVID-19 unit in Bismarck
David Andahl
Burgum nemesis chosen by GOP to fill dead candidate’s seat
Governor Burgum
North Dakota sports can resume practicing on November 30th