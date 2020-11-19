Advertisement

Sanford Health to open new COVID-19 unit in Bismarck

Sanford creating 20-bed COVID-19 clinic
Sanford creating 20-bed COVID-19 clinic(KFYR-TV)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

Sanford Health is opening a new COVID-19 unit in Bismarck, a move the hospital’s president called a “wake-up call” as beds become increasingly scarce because of the explosion of coronavirus cases in the state.

The 20-bed unit at the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building is expected to open next week, according to the health care system.

President Michael LeBeau said the $1 million facility is part of Sanford’s ‘surge’ plan.

State health officials reported Wednesday that there were 297 people in North Dakota hospitalized with COVID-19, which is seven fewer than on Tuesday.

The state reported 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, increasing its death toll since the pandemic started to 785.

