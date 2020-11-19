No school for Pre-K through 8th grade students in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools says there will be no school for students in Pre-K through 8th grade on Friday, November 20th and Monday, November 23rd.

This will allow staff to prepare for distance learning that will begin on November 30th.

The school district says students in Spud Academy and Moorhead High School will have school since they’re already in distance learning.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.