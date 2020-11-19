Moorhead Police asking public to check properties for missing man

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are still asking for help locating a missing man, as their first request for help has not been successful.

Police say 28-year-old Marwan Salman Asaad was last seen on Nov. 12, and say at this time, there is no indication of where he may be. Police say Asaad does not have any known mental health issues.

Police ask the public to thoroughly check all of their properties, both in the metro and rural areas.

Asaad was last seen wearing a gray winter jacket and black pants. He was believed to have been driving a 2010 black Hyundai Elantra with MN plates DNS366.

Asaad is from Kurdistan and has been in the US for about one year. He speaks very little English and does not have any other family in the US.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.

