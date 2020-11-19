Advertisement

MN DOT has app to see exact road conditions where you are

This is a screenshot of what the app will look like for road conditions in a specific area.
This is a screenshot of what the app will look like for road conditions in a specific area.(MN Department of Transportation)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - As we head into the winter months, we all know road conditions can change in seconds, and just one wrong move on the road can turn dangerous.

That’s why the MN DOT has a 511 road conditions app. The app lets you click on an exact road you’re curious about and see its current conditions. You’ll also be able to see plow cameras as they clear your neighborhood.

The app also has voice alerts that will notify you of any changes in road conditions as you’re driving, if you opt in for that feature.

Just search MN 511 in your app store and download it for free. The VNL Weather app is also a great tool to see when the bad winter weather is expected to hit your area.

