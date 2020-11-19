MN campus on lockdown, potentially armed and dangerous suspect on the loose

COLLEGEVILLE, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says a man who may be armed and dangerous is on the loose near St. John’s University, prompting a lockdown on campus.

Authorities say it started in Stearns County on Thursday, Nov. 19 when officers tried to pull over a guy for DWI. Following a breath test, the suspect punched the officer, got back in the vehicle and took off.

A chase then started on I-94 and authorities used spike strips to stop the vehicle. Eventually, the suspect bailed from the car and ran. During the chase on the interstate, an officer said the suspect put his arm out of the vehicle and was holding something black, authorities say it could possibly be a gun.

The State Patrol, Stearns County Sheriff’s Department, Police K9 units and State Patrol Aviation are now in the area around the university searching for the suspect.

