Minnesota businesses prepare for four week dial back

M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota businesses are now working in overdrive to prepare for the next four weeks.

“For those of you that are worried financially, I hear you,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “This is incredibly painful”

Dine-in services at bars and restaurants is one of the many items shutting down, starting this Friday. It will also impact fitness centers, entertainment facilities, and organized sports.

“I think everyone is a little bit exhausted,” said Baylee Engquised at Legends Bar & Grill. “Not just us or our industry, I think the entire country, the entire world, we’re exhausted.”

“I look at the numbers then and I look at the numbers now,” said Gretchen Hunter, Hub 41 & Brygge Owner in Detroit Lakes. “That’s the part that probably scares us the most is we are higher now, and we are going into the winter months.”

Hunter says winter is already a slower time and may make this closure even more impactful.

She says this “pause” will likely force some of her employees out of their jobs.

“It’s tugging on me a little bit because we will lose some amazing staff that can’t solely live on unemployment alone,” Hunter said.

Governor Walz says the restrictions start this Friday at 11:59 p.m. despite the push from some industry leaders and lawmakers to wait until the end of the weekend.

They’ll be in place until Friday, December 18.

Employees saying they are taking what they learned last time to get through it again.

“We have to be shut down. Let’s use it as wisely as we can, so lets get those projects done, lets do what we can to better our staff,” Engquised said.

“We as a company kind of prepared early,” Hunter said. “Ordered a lot of our to-go boxes, anything that we would need to use for to-go orders or takeout.”

As the holidays near, Minnesota businesses are calling on our community to remember them, finding safe ways to support them so they can survive.

“Be a good neighbor, order takeout more frequently, stock up on gift cards, give them as a random gift to someone,” Hunter said.

Governor Walz says he is working on supporting these businesses and employees with a stimulus, saying he is working on a state and national level to provide.

Grocery stores, churches, beauty salons, child care, and schools will remain open.

