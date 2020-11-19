Advertisement

Local hospitals pleading for help in flattening the curve

Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The president of Essentia Health in Fargo says resources are stressed at local health care systems.

Dr. William Heegaard says it presents a serious risk to our communities.

He is asking people to be vigilant, wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose and practice social distancing. Even with Thanksgiving next week, he is hoping people will also avoid large gatherings.

Dr. Heegaard says Essentia is still providing high-quality care to patients, but adds that could be jeopardized if we don’t get this latest spike of cases under control.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said...
Report: MN Gov. expected to announce take-out only option for bars and restaurants
Minnesota Governor announces 4 week dial back to control spread of Covid19
Hector International Airport Entrance
Allegiant announces new non-stop service to Florida
Scott Warzecha
Mandan officer accused of recording minor in bathroom
Rev. Norman E. Winkelman
‘I couldn’t say goodbye, and he died alone,' Fargo man calls out ND activities petition after father passes away from COVID

Latest News

Weather - Valley Today Weather - November 19
Weather - Valley Today Weather - November 19
Dr. William Heegaard says the surge in cases presents a serious risk to our communities.
Essentia Health president on COVID
The decision to suspend the winter sporting season in North Dakota has been reversed after less...
News - North Dakota sports can resume practicing on November 30th
Governor Noem addressed the media in her first COVID-19 briefing since July on Wednesday.
South Dakota’s governor defends forgoing masks as virus surges