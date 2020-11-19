Local hospitals pleading for help in flattening the curve

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The president of Essentia Health in Fargo says resources are stressed at local health care systems.

Dr. William Heegaard says it presents a serious risk to our communities.

He is asking people to be vigilant, wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose and practice social distancing. Even with Thanksgiving next week, he is hoping people will also avoid large gatherings.

Dr. Heegaard says Essentia is still providing high-quality care to patients, but adds that could be jeopardized if we don’t get this latest spike of cases under control.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.