Fargo woman searching for stolen blanket made from the clothes of her late daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is taking to social media for help finding a truly priceless stolen item. Joanie Carey says that her van was stolen from her building’s parking lot at the end of May. There were a lot of items inside the van but the most important to her was a quilt that is impossible to replace. The quilt was made out of the clothes of her daughter, who died at the age of two after complications from a heart transplant.

“I was devastated, when the blanket was gone that was my biggest thing. I’m like, her blanket was in there.” Carey said, “It’s one of those things I don’t want to lose... Her memories.””

The van was found about a month later with everything inside, including the quilt, missing. There were stolen plates on the van and it was full of other people’s items.

“The kitchen stuff was replaced, it’s not a huge deal. It’s her blanket, that’s the biggest thing.” Carey said.

After months with no leads on where the quilt may be, Carey has taken to social media asking anyone to come forward with any information. She said in the post that the quilt is one of the few things that offers her comfort after losing her daughter.

When describing the importance of the blanket, Carey said that “It was one thing that would calm me. Just like someone had a weighted blanket that would give them some kind of calmness. Her blanket calmed me. And same if our son Willie was having a bad day. He’s like, ‘Mom can we just cuddle with ember?’”

If you see any sign of that quilt or know where it may be, Carey has asked that you alert the authorities so they can tell her it’s been found.

