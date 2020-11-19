Fargo Police reports recent number of thefts and break-ins

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police is reminding you to lock your vehicles and remove any valuable items after it released its report Thursday on the number of thefts and break-ins that occurred recently.

Theft from motor vehicle: 10 reports in the last 7 days compared to 18 in the same time frame in 2019. 52 reports this month compared to 30 in 2019.

Breaking and entering: 21 reports in the last 7 days compared to 24 in 2019. 69 reports this month compared to 61 in 2019.

Theft of motor vehicle: 11 reports in the last 7 days compared to 10 in 2019. 24 reports this month compared to 25 last year.

Police would also like to remind you to make sure your garage is secured and to not leave your vehicle running.

