Fargo Cass Public Health hosting walk-in flu shot clinic Friday

Fargo Cass Public Health will hold an additional walk-in flu shot clinic on Friday, November 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Appointments are not required but residents are asked to complete registration ahead of time.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) will hold an additional walk-in flu shot clinic on Friday, November 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Appointments are not required but residents are asked to complete registration ahead of time by visiting the North Dakota Vaccination Registration Website and selecting ‘Find a Vaccination Clinic’.

Flu shots will be available for anyone age 6 months and older.

High dose vaccine is available for residents age 65 and older.

The flu shot clinic will take place at FCPH, located at 1240 25th Street South in Fargo.

Those who wish to receive a flu shot should bring Medicare or health insurance information to the clinic.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting a flu shot at any time during flu season.

Receiving an annual flu shot is the best protection against the influenza virus and can reduce flu illnesses, doctor visits and missed work and school due to flu.

Residents are asked to adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols that will be in place during the flu shot clinic.

Those measures include wearing a mask while in the building, maintaining physical distance while waiting in line, utilizing separate entrance/exit doors and staying home if not feeling well.

Learn more about the flu vaccine by visiting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Please call the Fargo Cass Public Health Immunization program at 701.241.8189 with any questions.

