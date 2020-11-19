Advertisement

Dad gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s surgery scars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri father got a replica of his 5-year-old son’s lightning bolt-shaped scars shaved into his head in order to ease the little boy’s self-consciousness.

Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs. It’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific, Missouri, and he recently had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter Tynes, has the same lighting bolt in his hair, but Hunter’s is not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

Months before he turned 2, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“So, he had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan Tynes said.

The zigzag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

Hunter has been very self-conscious about that lately.

“I said, ‘Your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish that I could have that.’ And he goes, ‘Well, why don’t you? Why don’t you have them? If they’re so cool, then why don’t you get them?’ I said, ‘OK, then, I will,’” Jonathan Tynes said.

So, the father went to the barber and got a replica of Hunter’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair.

“The messages that poured in, the people that said how it touched them, it’s been really incredible,” he said.

Hunter says his father is his best friend.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said...
Report: MN Gov. expected to announce take-out only option for bars and restaurants
Rev. Norman E. Winkelman
‘I couldn’t say goodbye, and he died alone,' Fargo man calls out ND activities petition after father passes away from COVID
Minnesota Governor announces 4 week dial back to control spread of Covid19
Hector International Airport Entrance
Allegiant announces new non-stop service to Florida
Marc Styles mugshot
Man charged for watching porn, indecent exposure at two breakfast diners

Latest News

Governor Burgum
North Dakota sports can resume practicing on November 30th
News - 10:00PM News Nov 18 - Part 1
News - 10:00PM News Nov 18 - Part 1
Sports - 10:00PM Sports Nov 18
Sports - 10:00PM Sports Nov 18
News - Minnesota Governor announces 4 week pause
News - Minnesota Governor announces 4 week pause
News - Mother looking for stolen blanket made out of her late daughter's clothes
News - Mother looking for stolen blanket made out of her late daughter's clothes