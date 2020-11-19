Burgum nemesis chosen by GOP to fill dead candidate’s seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

A powerful Republican North Dakota lawmaker who lost his seat after being targeted by Gov. Doug Burgum has been chosen by party activists to return to his old seat to replace a candidate who died before the election.

Rep. Jeff Delzer was named by Republican district activists at a nominating convention Wednesday night to succeed David Andahl, who died Oct. 5 from coronavirus complications.

Exactly who takes Andahl’s seat is now the focus of a legal battle.

Burgum appointed coal company executive Wade Boeshans to the seat.

The state Supreme Court on Friday will hear arguments in the lawsuit filed by the governor.

